Controversial Post Sparks Arrest

A 24-year-old man named Waseem Khan was arrested for allegedly posting a falsified photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. The arrest followed a complaint by Pramod Saini. The edited image was uploaded on October 10 on Media Bihar No. 1. Khan faces charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly posting an altered image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, according to local police.

The arrest came after Pramod Saini, a resident of Ladam Sarai, filed a complaint against Waseem Khan, who reportedly shared the doctored photo on October 10 via a Facebook page named Media Bihar No. 1.

Khan is facing legal charges under Section 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing public disorder, along with Section 67 of the IT Act related to electronic content violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

