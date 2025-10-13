Controversial Post Sparks Arrest

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday for allegedly posting an altered image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, according to local police.

The arrest came after Pramod Saini, a resident of Ladam Sarai, filed a complaint against Waseem Khan, who reportedly shared the doctored photo on October 10 via a Facebook page named Media Bihar No. 1.

Khan is facing legal charges under Section 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing public disorder, along with Section 67 of the IT Act related to electronic content violations.

