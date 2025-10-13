Court Frames Charges in IRCTC Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav

A Delhi court has charged Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and 11 others in the alleged IRCTC scam. They face accusations of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Judge Gogne criticized the transactions involved, suggesting they represent crony capitalism under the guise of private involvement with Railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The court scrutinized land and share transactions allegedly favoring Lalu Yadav's family, resulting in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

Originally registered by the CBI in July 2017, the case's final report led to judicial scrutiny in 2018, and subsequent sanctions in 2020. The court's prima facie findings mention fraudulent activity characterized by undervalued shares and private sector manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)