Court Frames Charges in IRCTC Scam Involving Lalu Prasad Yadav

A Delhi court has framed charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and others in connection with the IRCTC scam. The judge noted possible crony capitalism and undervalued transactions that led to significant financial loss for the public exchequer, entwined with broader conspiracy elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has charged Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and 11 others in the alleged IRCTC scam. They face accusations of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

Judge Gogne criticized the transactions involved, suggesting they represent crony capitalism under the guise of private involvement with Railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri. The court scrutinized land and share transactions allegedly favoring Lalu Yadav's family, resulting in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

Originally registered by the CBI in July 2017, the case's final report led to judicial scrutiny in 2018, and subsequent sanctions in 2020. The court's prima facie findings mention fraudulent activity characterized by undervalued shares and private sector manipulations.

