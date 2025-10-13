Left Menu

Outrage and Political Storm Erupt Following Alleged Gang Rape in Durgapur

The gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur has sparked outrage. Arrests have been made, but political tensions are rising. The National Commission for Women calls for institutional support, while political figures clash over handling of the case. The survivor's father plans to take her back to Odisha.

The alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur has ignited huge public outrage, turning into a significant political dispute. The victim's father has fiercely criticized Bengal's current law and order situation, likening it to ''Aurangzeb's rule,'' while Governor C V Ananda Bose has emphasized the need for a ''second renaissance'' to make the state safer for women.

All five accused individuals have been arrested, amid intensifying political friction. The ruling TMC, the opposition BJP, and the Odisha state government have all clashed over the Mamata Banerjee administration's case management and her controversial remarks on women's safety. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also called for academic support for the survivor.

The incident has further escalated with Banerjee's comments drawing widespread condemnation. Meanwhile, Governor Bose visited the survivor and her family, calling for a renaissance in Bengal for the safety of women, and the NCW urged for fast-track trials and academic safeguards for the victim.

