Supreme Court Criticizes Handling of Karur Stampede Investigation

The Supreme Court expressed disapproval of Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for ordering an SIT investigation into the Karur stampede, which occurred at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay. The criticism focused on jurisdictional overreach and lack of procedural propriety.

A Supreme Court bench found it surprising that a single judge expanded the scope of a petition to mandate guidelines for security deposits by political parties, a decision made without the necessary parties' involvement or a proper plea.

The Supreme Court called out the Madras High Court's Chennai Bench for its unsolicited interference in a matter falling under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, cautioning against potential biases and unnecessary procedural duplications arising from such actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)