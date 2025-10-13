Supreme Court Criticizes Handling of Karur Stampede Investigation
The Supreme Court has criticized a Madras High Court judge for ordering a probe into the Karur stampede at Vijay's rally without proper jurisdiction. The Court noted procedural errors and highlighted the lack of sensitivity and propriety in managing the investigation, suggesting possible bias and administrative shortcomings.
- India
The Supreme Court expressed disapproval of Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for ordering an SIT investigation into the Karur stampede, which occurred at a rally organized by actor-politician Vijay. The criticism focused on jurisdictional overreach and lack of procedural propriety.
A Supreme Court bench found it surprising that a single judge expanded the scope of a petition to mandate guidelines for security deposits by political parties, a decision made without the necessary parties' involvement or a proper plea.
The Supreme Court called out the Madras High Court's Chennai Bench for its unsolicited interference in a matter falling under the Madurai Bench's jurisdiction, cautioning against potential biases and unnecessary procedural duplications arising from such actions.
