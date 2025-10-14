Cyber Threats Surge: UK's Major Brands Offline Amid Rising Attacks

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is reporting a dramatic rise in 'highly significant' cyber incidents, with a 50% increase over the past year. The surge has not only disrupted major brands like Marks & Spencer and Jaguar Land Rover but has also highlighted a growing threat to the UK's economy and essential services.

Richard Horne, CEO of the NCSC, emphasized the importance of cyber defense planning for businesses big and small at the annual review launch in London. Recent targeted cyberattacks signify serious national impact, with 18 instances causing critical disruptions to government and essential services.

The UK government has called for enhanced cyber resilience among leading companies, offering support for increased preparedness. This need was further underscored by the near six-week operational halt of Jaguar Land Rover, which required substantial financial support to resume activities.

