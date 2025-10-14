Left Menu

Maharashtra SEC Urges Delay in Electoral Roll Revision Amid Poll Preparation

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has requested the deferment of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls until January 2026 due to the upcoming local body elections. The SEC highlighted officials’ overlapping roles in SIR and local polls and raised concerns about completing ward delimitation.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has appealed to the Election Commission to postpone any plans for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state until January 2026. This request is predicated on the imminent conduct of local body elections.

In a formal communication dated September 9, the SEC highlighted that the forthcoming elections to these local bodies would engage the same officials responsible for carrying out the SIR, thereby creating an operational overlap.

The courts have mandated the SEC to expedite the completion of local body elections within four months. The SEC underscored that during this period, most deputy collectors and tahsildars, integral to maintaining electoral processes, would be preoccupied with election duties.

