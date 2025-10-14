Maharashtra SEC Urges Delay in Electoral Roll Revision Amid Poll Preparation

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has appealed to the Election Commission to postpone any plans for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state until January 2026. This request is predicated on the imminent conduct of local body elections.

In a formal communication dated September 9, the SEC highlighted that the forthcoming elections to these local bodies would engage the same officials responsible for carrying out the SIR, thereby creating an operational overlap.

The courts have mandated the SEC to expedite the completion of local body elections within four months. The SEC underscored that during this period, most deputy collectors and tahsildars, integral to maintaining electoral processes, would be preoccupied with election duties.