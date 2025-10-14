Left Menu

Massive Firecracker Seizure in Dal Mandi: Illegal Cache Busted

Police have confiscated firecrackers worth over Rs 1 crore from seven godowns in Dal Mandi. The district administration conducted a raid, leading to cases against seven godown owners. Additionally, a man named Nihalchand was arrested for illegally storing firecrackers in his house at Hanuman Chowk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, police have seized firecrackers worth more than Rs 1 crore from seven godowns situated in the Dal Mandi area. The operation, executed by district officials, highlights ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized sale, emphasizing public safety amid festive celebrations.

Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra disclosed during a press briefing on Tuesday that the raid, conducted on Monday night, uncovered a staggering 12 quintals of illegal firecrackers. These stores, intended for illicit sales, have led to the registration of cases against seven godown owners.

In a separate incident, police arrested Nihalchand for unlawfully storing firecrackers at his residence in Hanuman Chowk, further underscoring the intensified police scrutiny on illegal firecracker operations across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

