Massive Firecracker Seizure in Dal Mandi: Illegal Cache Busted

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, police have seized firecrackers worth more than Rs 1 crore from seven godowns situated in the Dal Mandi area. The operation, executed by district officials, highlights ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized sale, emphasizing public safety amid festive celebrations.

Circle Officer Siddharth Mishra disclosed during a press briefing on Tuesday that the raid, conducted on Monday night, uncovered a staggering 12 quintals of illegal firecrackers. These stores, intended for illicit sales, have led to the registration of cases against seven godown owners.

In a separate incident, police arrested Nihalchand for unlawfully storing firecrackers at his residence in Hanuman Chowk, further underscoring the intensified police scrutiny on illegal firecracker operations across the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)