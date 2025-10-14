Left Menu

Trump's Asia Trip: Aimed at Peace in Southeast Asia

President Donald Trump is set to visit Malaysia on October 26, where he will witness a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. The ceasefire, facilitated by Malaysia and the US, aims to remove mines and heavy artillery along the border, restoring peace after recent deadly conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:47 IST
Trump's Asia Trip: Aimed at Peace in Southeast Asia
Trump

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 26 with a significant agenda. The visit falls during a crucial phase as a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia nears conclusion.

The agreement, facilitated by Malaysia and the United States, seeks to dismantle mines and artillery from both borders. It is expected that this peace arrangement will be formalized at the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

The summit will potentially mark the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Accord, a declaration aimed at ensuring lasting peace between Thailand and Cambodia. Tensions between the two nations escalated in July over border disputes, resulting in severe conflict and casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

 Japan
2
Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

 Global
3
FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcement

FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcemen...

 India
4
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025