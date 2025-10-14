Trump's Asia Trip: Aimed at Peace in Southeast Asia
President Donald Trump is set to visit Malaysia on October 26, where he will witness a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. The ceasefire, facilitated by Malaysia and the US, aims to remove mines and heavy artillery along the border, restoring peace after recent deadly conflicts.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan announced that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 26 with a significant agenda. The visit falls during a crucial phase as a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia nears conclusion.
The agreement, facilitated by Malaysia and the United States, seeks to dismantle mines and artillery from both borders. It is expected that this peace arrangement will be formalized at the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.
The summit will potentially mark the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Accord, a declaration aimed at ensuring lasting peace between Thailand and Cambodia. Tensions between the two nations escalated in July over border disputes, resulting in severe conflict and casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
