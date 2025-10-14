Left Menu

ILO's Financial Woes: Possible Workforce Reductions Loom Amid Cash Flow Crisis

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is grappling with severe cash flow issues due to overdue contributions from member states, including significant arrears from the United States. This financial strain may lead to the abolition of up to 295 positions, as the organization explores drastic reform and cost-reduction measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:24 IST
ILO's Financial Woes: Possible Workforce Reductions Loom Amid Cash Flow Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is currently facing a grave financial predicament, with potential job cuts looming due to unpaid contributions from member nations, particularly the United States.

According to an internal document, the U.N. agency responsible for promoting global labour rights might need to cut up to 295 positions, or about 8% of its workforce, to cope with this crisis. The ILO is owed over 260 million Swiss francs in outstanding contributions, a third of its biennial budget, critically affecting its cash flow.

In response, the organization is considering relocating staff and cutting costs significantly. The most severe scenario includes a 20% budget reduction in 2026-27, leading to substantial job losses. Attempts to stabilize the financial situation are ongoing, but involuntary terminations cannot be completely avoided if contributions continue to lag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister

 Japan
2
Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

Kremlin Critic Khodorkovsky Accused of Terrorist Activities

 Global
3
FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcement

FS Compressors India's 15-Year Milestone: A $100 Crore Expansion Announcemen...

 India
4
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025