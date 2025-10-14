ILO's Financial Woes: Possible Workforce Reductions Loom Amid Cash Flow Crisis

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is currently facing a grave financial predicament, with potential job cuts looming due to unpaid contributions from member nations, particularly the United States.

According to an internal document, the U.N. agency responsible for promoting global labour rights might need to cut up to 295 positions, or about 8% of its workforce, to cope with this crisis. The ILO is owed over 260 million Swiss francs in outstanding contributions, a third of its biennial budget, critically affecting its cash flow.

In response, the organization is considering relocating staff and cutting costs significantly. The most severe scenario includes a 20% budget reduction in 2026-27, leading to substantial job losses. Attempts to stabilize the financial situation are ongoing, but involuntary terminations cannot be completely avoided if contributions continue to lag.

