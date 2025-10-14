High-Profile Controversy Hits Haryana Police: A Tragic Turn
The Haryana government's decision to send DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave follows intense scrutiny from opposition parties after IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. Kumar named eight senior officers in his note, accusing them of discrimination. The case has ignited political tensions and demands for justice.
In a surprising turn of events, Haryana's DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has been placed on leave as the state faces staunch opposition attacks over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. The move comes amidst serious allegations of discrimination and harassment against senior police officers named in Kumar's final note.
The state transferred former Rohtak Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, just days before. In Kumar's note, he accused Kapur, Bijarniya, and others of 'blatant caste-based discrimination' and mental harassment. An investigative process has been initiated by a special team, yet tensions continue to rise within the state.
Kumar's widow is calling for the arrests of those implicated, while key opposition figures amplify demands for accountability. High-profile visits, including Rahul Gandhi's, testify to the case's political sensitivity. The state promises a thorough investigation, with interim DGP O P Singh stepping in during Kapur's absence.
