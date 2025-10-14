Left Menu

Trump's Asia Diplomacy: Kuala Lumpur Accord for Peace

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Malaysia to witness the potential signing of the Kuala Lumpur Accord, aiming for a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The conflict, over undemarcated borders, led to a deadly clash. ASEAN leaders hope to establish long-term peace during the summit.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit Malaysia on October 26, as announced by Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan. The visit coincides with the anticipated Kuala Lumpur Accord, a declaration expected to formalize a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, following a deadly conflict over their undemarcated border.

This development aligns with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit from October 26 to 28, where Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has taken lead in facilitating peace. While Trump is expected to attend, Washington has not yet confirmed his presence officially. Malaysia had previously brokered a ceasefire in July, ending the violent clashes.

The ceasefire agreement will demand the removal of mines and heavy artillery, as discussed by Thai and Cambodian officials recently in Kuala Lumpur. During the East Asia Summit, part of the larger ASEAN meeting, there will be a chairman's statement due to U.S. objections over the term 'inclusivity.'

