Rajnath Singh Advocates for Reformed Multilateralism at UN Peacekeeping Conference

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh criticized some nations for 'openly violating' international rules and advocated for a reformed multilateral system. Addressing a conference of military chiefs from UN peacekeeping nations, he highlighted India's significant contributions and sacrifices in maintaining global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:28 IST
  • India

During a conference with military leaders from nations contributing to UN peacekeeping operations, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns over certain countries 'openly violating' international protocols. Singh cited the need for comprehensive reform to the outdated multilateral frameworks that underpin global governance.

India, committed to preserving the international rules-based order, calls for an evolution in global structures like the United Nations. Singh stressed the urgency of reform, warning that without it, institutions such as the UN may face a 'crisis of confidence.'

Highlighting India's role in peacekeeping, Singh noted that over 2,90,000 Indian personnel have been deployed in more than 50 UN missions worldwide. Recognizing the sacrifices of over 180 Indian peacekeepers who have died in service, he reaffirmed India's dedication to international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

