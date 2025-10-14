Left Menu

Justice for Y Puran Kumar: A Wake-Up Call for Dalit Rights

The death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has ignited a call for justice from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take immediate action. Kumar's alleged suicide has highlighted systemic caste-based discrimination against Dalits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:29 IST
Y Puran Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The mysterious death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has become a focal point for discussions on systemic caste-based discrimination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take swift action.

Gandhi, after visiting Kumar's family, highlighted what he alleges as a systematic effort to demoralize and harm the officer's career due to his Dalit identity. This incident sends a chilling message to the Dalit community about the barriers that can hinder their success, according to Gandhi.

The case has put immense pressure on Kumar's family, amid allegations and an eight-page note left behind by Kumar, accusing senior officers of discrimination and harassment. With the opposition's increasing criticism of the Haryana government, the call for a transparent inquiry remains urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

