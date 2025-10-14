Justice for Y Puran Kumar: A Wake-Up Call for Dalit Rights

The mysterious death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has become a focal point for discussions on systemic caste-based discrimination. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take swift action.

Gandhi, after visiting Kumar's family, highlighted what he alleges as a systematic effort to demoralize and harm the officer's career due to his Dalit identity. This incident sends a chilling message to the Dalit community about the barriers that can hinder their success, according to Gandhi.

The case has put immense pressure on Kumar's family, amid allegations and an eight-page note left behind by Kumar, accusing senior officers of discrimination and harassment. With the opposition's increasing criticism of the Haryana government, the call for a transparent inquiry remains urgent.

