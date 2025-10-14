Rajnath Singh Unveils 4C Formula to Strengthen Global UN Peacekeeping Framework

In a landmark address at the inaugural session of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs’ Conclave, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh outlined a transformative vision for the future of international peacekeeping built on a 4C framework — Consultation, Cooperation, Coordination, and Capacity Building. The conclave, being hosted by India for the first time, is taking place from October 14 to 16, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, bringing together senior military leadership from 32 nations engaged in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

A Vision for Reformed and Responsive Peacekeeping

Addressing the global delegates, Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that peacekeeping today faces new-age complexities, from asymmetric warfare and terrorism to fragile political situations, disinformation campaigns, and humanitarian crises arising from climate change and pandemics. He called upon the international community to reimagine multilateralism and reform outdated structures of global governance to effectively respond to 21st-century conflicts.

“We cannot fight today’s challenges with outdated multilateral structures,” the Minister stated. “Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today’s interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism—one that reflects contemporary realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses emerging challenges, and prioritizes human welfare.”

Shri Rajnath Singh underscored that the sustainability of peacekeeping operations depends not only on the bravery of peacekeepers but also on technological innovation, preparedness, and inclusivity. He urged member states—particularly those with advanced capabilities—to contribute more actively in terms of troops, technology, logistics, and financial support to ensure safer and more effective operations.

India’s 4C Formula for Peacekeeping

The Raksha Mantri’s 4C framework—Consultation, Cooperation, Coordination, and Capacity Building—was presented as a comprehensive guiding principle to strengthen international peacekeeping. He explained that:

Consultation fosters dialogue among troop, police, and financial contributors to develop inclusive mandates.

Cooperation ensures shared responsibility among nations for the success of missions.

Coordination promotes synergy between the UN Secretariat, host nations, and contributing countries.

Capacity Building enhances operational readiness, interoperability, and resilience among peacekeepers.

Shri Singh emphasized that technological innovations—including secure communications, surveillance systems, unmanned aerial platforms, and medical support solutions—can make peacekeeping missions more agile and secure. Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, India has developed cost-effective indigenous technologies that can be leveraged for UN operations globally.

India’s Enduring Commitment to UN Peacekeeping

Reaffirming India’s unwavering support to the United Nations’ mission of global peace and security, Shri Rajnath Singh recalled that over 2,90,000 Indian personnel have served in more than 50 UN peacekeeping missions, from Korea and Congo to South Sudan and Lebanon. Indian troops, police, and medical professionals have earned global recognition for their professionalism, courage, and compassion.

“India is ready to contribute troops, share expertise, and support reforms that make peacekeeping more effective and accountable,” he declared. “Through cooperation and technology sharing, we can build missions that are better equipped, more adaptive, and more humane.”

He highlighted the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) in New Delhi as a major global training hub, having trained participants from over 90 countries. The centre, he said, reflects India’s commitment to capacity building, interoperability, and mutual understanding—essential ingredients for mission success.

Empowering Women and Medical Peacekeepers

A key highlight of Shri Rajnath Singh’s address was his emphasis on gender inclusion and the growing role of women peacekeepers. He cited India’s pioneering deployment of the all-women Formed Police Unit in Liberia (2007) as a historic milestone that inspired a generation of women in Liberia to join national law enforcement.

“Women peacekeepers bring empathy, trust, and a human touch to missions,” he said. “Today, Indian women officers serve with distinction in South Sudan, Golan Heights, and Lebanon—leading patrols, engaging with communities, and mentoring local youth.”

He proudly noted that in 2024, an Indian Army woman peacekeeper was honored with the United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award for her exemplary service in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Raksha Mantri also praised Indian medical teams serving in UN field hospitals across Africa for treating thousands of civilians and soldiers. “Their service under extreme adversity reflects the highest traditions of peacekeeping and the spirit of humanity,” he said.

India’s Global Philosophy: Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated that India’s aspiration to become a Vishwa Guru (Global Teacher) stems not from dominance but from collaboration and inclusivity. He invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and truth, asserting that India’s peacekeeping ethos is deeply rooted in compassion and moral strength.

“Some nations seek to create new rules to dominate the next century,” he cautioned. “But India stands firm in upholding a rules-based international order. Our approach is guided by the belief that peace is not merely the absence of war, but a positive state of justice and harmony.”

Conclave Highlights: A Global Platform for Peace

The UNTCC Chiefs’ Conclave 2025, hosted by the Indian Army, has brought together senior military leaders from 32 countries including Algeria, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, France, Italy, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. The conclave provides a platform for strategic dialogue, addressing operational challenges, evolving threats, and best practices for peacekeeping.

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, in his welcome address, highlighted India’s decades-long legacy in UN peacekeeping and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to technological innovation, inclusivity, and training excellence. He noted that India’s Aatmanirbhar defence initiatives can offer scalable solutions for global partners.

The event was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, alongside diplomats and senior defence officials from around the world.

India’s Leadership in Global Peacekeeping

The Conclave underscores India’s enduring leadership and moral authority in promoting global peace under the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — “The world is one family.” By combining technology, training, and compassion, India aims to help shape a modern, responsive, and inclusive UN peacekeeping framework for the challenges of the 21st century.