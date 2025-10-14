Left Menu

Global Commitment Fuels Gaza Reconstruction Hope

Nations worldwide, including the U.S. and both European and Arab states, show readiness to support Gaza's $70 billion rebuilding effort, says a UNDP official. With the Israel-Hamas conflict leaving 55 million tons of debris, global contributions are crucial for the region's recovery.

In a significant boost to Gaza's reconstruction efforts, countries around the world, including the United States and several Arab and European nations, have demonstrated a willingness to support the $70 billion rebuilding initiative, according to a United Nations Development Programme official.

Jaco Cilliers of UNDP revealed at a Geneva press conference that promising indications have been received from these nations, although specifics were withheld.

The devastation from the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in at least 55 million tons of rubble, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive international contributions to aid recovery.

