Global Commitment Fuels Gaza Reconstruction Hope

In a significant boost to Gaza's reconstruction efforts, countries around the world, including the United States and several Arab and European nations, have demonstrated a willingness to support the $70 billion rebuilding initiative, according to a United Nations Development Programme official.

Jaco Cilliers of UNDP revealed at a Geneva press conference that promising indications have been received from these nations, although specifics were withheld.

The devastation from the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in at least 55 million tons of rubble, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive international contributions to aid recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)