Leadership Transition at Giorgio Armani Foundation

The Giorgio Armani Foundation, a pivotal part of Giorgio Armani's succession strategy, has appointed Pantaleo Dell'Orco as chairman. This decision follows the death of Armani on September 4 at the age of 91.

The foundation's robust board, which includes Rothschild banker Irving Bellotti, Armani's nephew Andrea Camerana, notary Elena Terrenghi, and Andrea Silvestri, assures ongoing leadership and direction.

As the fashion world mourns the loss of 'King Giorgio,' the foundation remains committed to its mission, preserving Armani's legacy through its initiatives and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)