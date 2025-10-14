Festive Cheers: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces Diwali Bonuses for Government Employees
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial year 2024-25 bonuses for Uttar Pradesh government employees. This festive gesture will benefit over 14.8 lakh employees, costing the state Rs 1,022 crore. Bonuses will be Rs 6,908 per employee, bringing joy to families during Diwali. The disbursement will cover various sectors.
In a significant pre-Diwali announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved bonuses for state government employees, recognizing their dedication and hard work.
The initiative, costing the state exchequer Rs 1,022 crore, will benefit over 14.82 lakh employees, as described in the official statement.
According to the directive from the Finance Department, bonuses are structured based on a maximum monthly emoluments limit of Rs 7,000, equating to Rs 6,908 per employee, set to energize governance.
