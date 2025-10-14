Festive Cheers: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces Diwali Bonuses for Government Employees

In a significant pre-Diwali announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved bonuses for state government employees, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

The initiative, costing the state exchequer Rs 1,022 crore, will benefit over 14.82 lakh employees, as described in the official statement.

According to the directive from the Finance Department, bonuses are structured based on a maximum monthly emoluments limit of Rs 7,000, equating to Rs 6,908 per employee, set to energize governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)