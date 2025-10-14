Left Menu

Secretive Summit Chatter: An Unexpected Request to Meet Eric Trump

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto requested a meeting with Eric Trump during a summit in Egypt, captured by a live microphone. The conversation between Subianto and U.S. President Donald Trump hints at personal or potentially business-related discussions, amidst ongoing ties between the Trump Organization and Indonesian partner MNC Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:54 IST
Secretive Summit Chatter: An Unexpected Request to Meet Eric Trump
Prabowo Subianto

In an unexpected exchange at a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump if he could meet with Trump's son, Eric, an executive at the Trump Organization. The conversation was picked up by a live microphone, unbeknownst to both leaders.

While the details of their discussion remained vague, it was unclear whether they were talking about matters related to the Trump Organization or personal affairs. Prabowo referenced a region with security concerns and asked, "Can I meet Eric?" To which Trump responded by stating he would have Eric follow up with a call.

This exchange highlights the ongoing relationship between the Trump Organization and Indonesian business conglomerate MNC Group. MNC, led by founder Hary Tanoesoedibjo, has engaged in multiple business ventures with the Trump enterprise, including luxury resorts in Indonesia. Despite pending projects, environmental concerns have caused delays in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

 India
2
Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

 India
3
India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

 India
4
Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025