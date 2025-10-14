Secretive Summit Chatter: An Unexpected Request to Meet Eric Trump

In an unexpected exchange at a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked U.S. President Donald Trump if he could meet with Trump's son, Eric, an executive at the Trump Organization. The conversation was picked up by a live microphone, unbeknownst to both leaders.

While the details of their discussion remained vague, it was unclear whether they were talking about matters related to the Trump Organization or personal affairs. Prabowo referenced a region with security concerns and asked, "Can I meet Eric?" To which Trump responded by stating he would have Eric follow up with a call.

This exchange highlights the ongoing relationship between the Trump Organization and Indonesian business conglomerate MNC Group. MNC, led by founder Hary Tanoesoedibjo, has engaged in multiple business ventures with the Trump enterprise, including luxury resorts in Indonesia. Despite pending projects, environmental concerns have caused delays in development.

(With inputs from agencies.)