Tragic Honour Killing Sparks Outcry in Dindigul

In a grim turn of events in Dindigul district, a 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his father-in-law. This incident, suspected to be a case of honour killing, unfolded after the man married a woman from a different caste against her family's wishes.

The victim, Ramachandran, a milk delivery worker, was reportedly killed on October 12 while on his way to fetch milk packets. Tensions had been high since his marriage, with threats from his wife's family over the inter-caste union.

The father of the woman has been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the community has rallied around the grieving widow, who staged a protest demanding justice for her late husband, highlighting the caste-related tensions igniting the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)