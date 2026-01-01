Unrest in Iran: Protests Turn Violent Amid Economic Struggles

In Iran, escalating protests over dire economic circumstances have resulted in significant violence and casualties, according to reports from local media and rights organizations. The unrest, marking the most substantial upheaval in the Islamic Republic in three years, has spread across numerous provinces, with protests originating from shopkeepers upset over currency devaluation and inflation.

The semi-official Fars news agency detailed a deadly incident in Lorestan province, where three protesters were killed, and 17 others injured at a police station. Additional fatalities were reported in Lordegan and Kuhdasht, reflecting a stark escalation in tensions between demonstrators and security forces.

The protests coincide with severe Western sanctions impacting Iran's economy, already weakened by over 40% inflation and recent airstrikes. Government responses include a proposal for dialogue with trade and merchant representatives. Despite these efforts, protests continue, illustrating the critical challenges facing Iran's clerical leadership.