Massive Firecracker Seizure in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Delhi Police have successfully seized 725 kilograms of banned firecrackers in two significant operations in the Dwarka and Najafgarh areas. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of two individuals involved in illegally stockpiling the hazardous materials, highlighting pressing public safety concerns.

During the first operation, authorities acted on a tip-off to raid a residence in Uttam Nagar, leading to the apprehension of Gaurav Gupta. Despite holding a valid sales licence until 2022, Gupta continued selling prohibited firecrackers, confiscating 77 kilograms from his possession.

In the second operation, Rajeev Kumar, a 52-year-old resident of Najafgarh, was arrested after 648 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were discovered at his Shyam Vihar storage unit, disguised as a carton storage facility. Ongoing investigations aim to dismantle the supply chain and identify other complicit individuals.

