STF Uncovers Massive Liquor Smuggling Operation in Poll-Bound Bihar
The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two smugglers transporting illegal liquor worth Rs 60 lakh from Punjab to poll-bound Bihar, a dry state. Acting on a tip-off, the STF and local police seized 537 cartons from a fake-registered container truck. A case was registered against the accused.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has made significant strides in combating illegal liquor trade by arresting two suspected smugglers and confiscating Indian-made foreign liquor estimated at Rs 60 lakh. The contraband was reportedly being trafficked from Punjab to Bihar, where a complete liquor ban is enforced.
The arrests took place on Monday night along the Purvanchal Expressway in the Azamgarh district. The suspects, identified as Bhima Ram and Yogesh Kumar, hail from Rajasthan's Barmer district. The operation was conducted by the STF's Varanasi unit, in collaboration with local police and the Excise Department, following intelligence about an inter-state liquor-smuggling network.
Investigations revealed that the seized truck used fake registration plates and documents claiming to transport snacks. The vehicle's true owner confirmed this forgery via video call. Legal action has commenced under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Uttar Pradesh Excise Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Quashes Petition Against Rahul Gandhi Over 2013 Remarks
Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Rahul Gandhi says Haryana CM has not fulfilled his commitment of free and fair inquiry.
Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets officer's family in Chandigarh.
Wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed: Rahul on IPS officer 'suicide'.
Telling PM, Haryana CM to act now, this is about all Dalit families: Rahul Gandhi after meeting senior cop Puran Kumar's family in Chandigarh.