STF Uncovers Massive Liquor Smuggling Operation in Poll-Bound Bihar

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has made significant strides in combating illegal liquor trade by arresting two suspected smugglers and confiscating Indian-made foreign liquor estimated at Rs 60 lakh. The contraband was reportedly being trafficked from Punjab to Bihar, where a complete liquor ban is enforced.

The arrests took place on Monday night along the Purvanchal Expressway in the Azamgarh district. The suspects, identified as Bhima Ram and Yogesh Kumar, hail from Rajasthan's Barmer district. The operation was conducted by the STF's Varanasi unit, in collaboration with local police and the Excise Department, following intelligence about an inter-state liquor-smuggling network.

Investigations revealed that the seized truck used fake registration plates and documents claiming to transport snacks. The vehicle's true owner confirmed this forgery via video call. Legal action has commenced under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Uttar Pradesh Excise Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)