PM single handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
PM single handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leads 'MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against New Employment Law
Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs' Policy for New Year Celebrations
Hyderabad Police Enforce 'Zero Drugs Policy' for Safe New Year Celebrations
China's central bank pledges more proactive macro policy, ample liquidity
IESA calls for accelerated skilling, employment reforms in 2026