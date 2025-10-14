Challenges in Repatriating Conflict Victims: A Herculean Task for ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it faces a significant challenge in recovering the remains of hostages and detainees killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. With Gaza reduced to rubble, identifying and repatriating bodies presents a complex and lengthy task.

Following a recent ceasefire, Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages while Israel repatriated Palestinian detainees. However, only four deceased hostages have been returned to Israel, leaving the location and recovery of more than 20 bodies uncertain.

ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon emphasized the difficulty of the situation, acknowledging that the process could take days or weeks, and some remains might never be found. He urged parties involved to prioritize the recovery operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)