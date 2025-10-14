Left Menu

Challenges in Repatriating Conflict Victims: A Herculean Task for ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross faces a daunting challenge in recovering and handing over the remains of hostages and detainees killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. While a ceasefire has allowed the release of living hostages, locating over 20 deceased individuals remains problematic amid the devastation in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:21 IST
Challenges in Repatriating Conflict Victims: A Herculean Task for ICRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it faces a significant challenge in recovering the remains of hostages and detainees killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. With Gaza reduced to rubble, identifying and repatriating bodies presents a complex and lengthy task.

Following a recent ceasefire, Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages while Israel repatriated Palestinian detainees. However, only four deceased hostages have been returned to Israel, leaving the location and recovery of more than 20 bodies uncertain.

ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon emphasized the difficulty of the situation, acknowledging that the process could take days or weeks, and some remains might never be found. He urged parties involved to prioritize the recovery operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

Supreme Court to Examine Allegations Against Jharkhand BJP MP Dhullu Mahto

 India
2
Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

 India
3
India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

India to Strengthen Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties with Mongolia in 2026

 India
4
Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

Highway Inferno: Bus Blaze Shocks Jaisalmer

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025