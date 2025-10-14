Challenges in Repatriating Conflict Victims: A Herculean Task for ICRC
The International Committee of the Red Cross faces a daunting challenge in recovering and handing over the remains of hostages and detainees killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. While a ceasefire has allowed the release of living hostages, locating over 20 deceased individuals remains problematic amid the devastation in Gaza.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that it faces a significant challenge in recovering the remains of hostages and detainees killed during the Israel-Hamas conflict. With Gaza reduced to rubble, identifying and repatriating bodies presents a complex and lengthy task.
Following a recent ceasefire, Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages while Israel repatriated Palestinian detainees. However, only four deceased hostages have been returned to Israel, leaving the location and recovery of more than 20 bodies uncertain.
ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon emphasized the difficulty of the situation, acknowledging that the process could take days or weeks, and some remains might never be found. He urged parties involved to prioritize the recovery operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel-Hamas Peace Deal Sparks Economic Recovery in Gaza and Beyond
Rafah Crossing Closure: Impact on Gaza Aid
Return of Fallen: Gaza's Painful Homecoming
ICRC Tackles Massive Challenge in Identifying Hostage Remains Post Ceasefire
Complex Operation: Repatriating Remains Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire