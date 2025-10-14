Mumbai's New Sub-Registrar System: Convenience and Efficiency

Mumbai citizens and businesses can now register property and important documents at any sub-registrar office, thanks to a new government notification. This change eliminates the previous location-based requirement, offering greater flexibility.

The move, announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, allows registrations at offices in Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, and Mumbai City, along with principal sub-registrar offices near the Old Customs House.

This update aims to streamline the registration process, reduce travel time, and enhance operational efficiency, benefiting both residents and businesses in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)