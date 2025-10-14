Left Menu

Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Man Shoots Wife Amid Family Turmoil

In Ghaziabad, a man allegedly shot his wife dead in front of their minor daughter after a heated argument. The accused, now absconding, visited their home to collect documents, sparking a confrontation. Police investigations are underway to apprehend him and verify details of their criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:57 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly shot his 45-year-old wife, Ruby, dead in front of their minor daughter following a heated argument, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Vikas Sehrawat, is currently on the run. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend him. The shooting occurred inside Ajnara Society, under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station, while the couple's elder daughter was at school.

Police and forensic teams arrived swiftly at the scene to gather evidence. Initial findings suggest that Sehrawat, known to have alcohol addiction issues, had been living separately and visited the home to retrieve his documents. An FIR has been filed, and efforts are being made to trace the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

