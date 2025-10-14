Tragedy in Ghaziabad: Man Shoots Wife Amid Family Turmoil

A tragic incident unfolded in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly shot his 45-year-old wife, Ruby, dead in front of their minor daughter following a heated argument, police reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as 48-year-old Vikas Sehrawat, is currently on the run. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend him. The shooting occurred inside Ajnara Society, under the jurisdiction of Nandgram police station, while the couple's elder daughter was at school.

Police and forensic teams arrived swiftly at the scene to gather evidence. Initial findings suggest that Sehrawat, known to have alcohol addiction issues, had been living separately and visited the home to retrieve his documents. An FIR has been filed, and efforts are being made to trace the suspect.

