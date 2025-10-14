Gujarat High Court Orders Extension for ITR Filing Deadline

The Gujarat High Court has mandated the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers needing audit reports.

Under the direction of Justices Bhargav D Karia and Pranav Trivedi, the deadline was moved from October 31 to November 30 for the relevant assessees.

This ruling aligns with a previous plea from the Income Tax Bar Association, emphasizing a legal requirement for a time gap between audit report submission and ITR filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)