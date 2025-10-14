Gujarat High Court Orders Extension for ITR Filing Deadline
The Gujarat High Court has instructed the CBDT to prolong the deadline for ITR filing for assessees needing audit reports, pushing it from October 31 to November 30. This decision follows a plea arguing the need for a one-month gap between audit report submission and ITR filing, as stipulated by law.
The Gujarat High Court has mandated the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers needing audit reports.
Under the direction of Justices Bhargav D Karia and Pranav Trivedi, the deadline was moved from October 31 to November 30 for the relevant assessees.
This ruling aligns with a previous plea from the Income Tax Bar Association, emphasizing a legal requirement for a time gap between audit report submission and ITR filing.
