Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Orders Extension for ITR Filing Deadline

The Gujarat High Court has instructed the CBDT to prolong the deadline for ITR filing for assessees needing audit reports, pushing it from October 31 to November 30. This decision follows a plea arguing the need for a one-month gap between audit report submission and ITR filing, as stipulated by law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:24 IST
Gujarat High Court Orders Extension for ITR Filing Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has mandated the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for taxpayers needing audit reports.

Under the direction of Justices Bhargav D Karia and Pranav Trivedi, the deadline was moved from October 31 to November 30 for the relevant assessees.

This ruling aligns with a previous plea from the Income Tax Bar Association, emphasizing a legal requirement for a time gap between audit report submission and ITR filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

Belgium Strikes: A Nation Protests Pension Reforms

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

 Global
3
Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport

 India
4
Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concerns

Stabbing Incident at Kenyan Presidential Office Sparks Major Security Concer...

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025