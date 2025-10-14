Mahlobo Calls for Water to Unite, Not Divide, Nations at 8th Cairo Water Week

Delivering a message of unity and cooperation on one of the world’s most critical challenges, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, urged global leaders to treat water as a bridge for peace and collaboration, not as a weapon of conflict or division. Speaking at the 8th Cairo Water Week in Egypt, Mahlobo underscored the vital role of water in promoting stability, resilience, and sustainable development across Africa and beyond.

The annual Cairo Water Week, taking place from 12 to 17 October 2025, has convened ministers, scientists, water experts, and international organisations under the theme “Innovative Solutions for Climate Resilience and Water Sustainability.” The event serves as a premier platform for dialogue on water security, climate adaptation, and transboundary water cooperation.

Water as a Bridge for Peace and Shared Prosperity

Addressing a plenary session on “Cooperation for Sustainable Water Management,” Deputy Minister Mahlobo emphasised that water must be seen as a source of life and unity, not a tool for political leverage or conflict.

“Water connects us all. It is the lifeblood of humanity and the foundation of peace,” Mahlobo said. “Our shared responsibility is to ensure it sustains life, not conflict. No nation can achieve stability while another suffers from thirst or drought.”

He warned that the increasing global water crisis, aggravated by climate change, population growth, and poor governance, risks fueling social tensions and geopolitical disputes if not managed collaboratively. Instead, he urged world leaders to “turn every river into a path of partnership” by advancing equitable access and sustainable management of shared resources.

South Africa’s Commitment to Regional Water Diplomacy

Reaffirming South Africa’s leadership in water diplomacy, Mahlobo highlighted the country’s robust policy framework guided by the National Water Act of 1998 and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Revised Protocol on Shared Watercourses. These instruments form the cornerstone of South Africa’s commitment to transboundary water cooperation, particularly through joint river basin institutions.

He cited the Orange–Senqu River Commission (ORASECOM) and the Incomati-Maputo Basin Commission as exemplary models of regional collaboration in managing shared rivers that flow across multiple borders. “South Africa stands ready to work hand in hand with every African nation to secure our shared water future,” he said. “Our rivers flow across borders — so must our cooperation.”

Building Institutions and Technology for a Secure Water Future

Mahlobo reaffirmed the government’s pledge to strengthen basin-level institutions, modernize water infrastructure, and invest in technology and innovation to achieve universal water security. He noted that the Department of Water and Sanitation is actively expanding investments in climate-resilient water projects, desalination, wastewater reuse, and green energy solutions that improve water efficiency.

“The Government of South Africa remains fully committed to deepening partnerships, strengthening basin institutions, and investing in technologies that guarantee water security, peace, and prosperity for all Africans,” Mahlobo said.

He further called for increased international financing for climate-resilient infrastructure, arguing that water security is foundational to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

Inclusion at the Heart of Water Governance

Highlighting the theme of inclusivity, Mahlobo called for the empowerment of women, youth, and local communities in water governance and policy-making. “The right to water is about equity, dignity, and participation,” he said. “Women and youth must not only benefit from our policies, they must also help shape them.”

He pointed to pioneering South African initiatives such as the Women in Water Diplomacy Network, established under ORASECOM, and the Department’s Youth Strategy, which have become beacons of inclusive leadership and skills development in the water sector.

These initiatives aim to nurture a new generation of water leaders capable of balancing the demands of social justice, economic growth, and environmental stewardship. “Empowering young scientists and women leaders is key to ensuring that our solutions are innovative, equitable, and sustainable,” Mahlobo said.

Water Diplomacy: The Key to Regional Stability

In his address, Mahlobo also noted that cooperation in managing shared watercourses has been instrumental in promoting peace and stability across southern Africa. He cited South Africa’s long-standing partnerships with neighboring countries through institutions such as the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which supplies vital water resources while driving regional development and mutual trust.

He stressed that the same spirit of collaboration must extend to all regions facing transboundary water challenges. “Across the world — from the Nile to the Limpopo, from the Jordan to the Congo — water can either divide or unite us. It is our moral and political responsibility to ensure that it unites,” he stated.

Africa’s Role in Global Water Resilience

Deputy Minister Mahlobo used the platform to highlight Africa’s growing leadership in global water resilience efforts, noting that the continent has “immense potential to demonstrate cooperative water governance models to the world.”

He urged governments to strengthen continental frameworks under the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) and to prioritize water in all climate adaptation strategies. “Our collective hope is that water becomes not a source of conflict, but a catalyst for unity and progress. Governments must leave no one behind. This is both a moral duty and a developmental imperative,” he said.

8th Cairo Water Week: A Hub for Global Collaboration

The 8th Cairo Water Week, hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, has brought together over 80 countries to exchange experiences and develop strategies for tackling water scarcity and the impacts of climate change.

Sessions have focused on transboundary cooperation, financing climate adaptation, advancing digital water management, and empowering local communities. The event has become a leading platform for promoting scientific innovation, sustainable policy frameworks, and inclusive governance in the global water sector.

South Africa’s active participation, led by Mahlobo, reaffirms the country’s commitment to multilateral engagement and to promoting Africa’s shared interests in achieving water security and climate resilience.

Toward a Future of Shared Water Prosperity

As the conference continues, Deputy Minister Mahlobo’s call for global solidarity resonated with delegates, reinforcing South Africa’s reputation as a champion of cooperative water diplomacy.

“We must see every drop of water not as a line of division, but as a thread of unity that weaves nations together,” Mahlobo concluded. “By embracing dialogue, technology, and inclusivity, we can transform water from a potential source of conflict into a lasting foundation of peace and prosperity.”

The 8th Cairo Water Week will conclude on 17 October 2025, with delegates expected to adopt a joint declaration outlining commitments to innovative water solutions, transboundary cooperation, and sustainable governance.