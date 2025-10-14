Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

On Tuesday, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty instructed a Christian-run private school in Kochi to allow a Muslim student to wear her religious headscarf while continuing her education.

The minister mandated the school's principal and management to address any mental distress the student and her parents have encountered due to the hijab-related issue.

Sivankutty emphasized that no student should suffer such hardship in Kerala, stressing that all educational institutions must respect constitutional rights. His action followed a report by Ernakulam's Deputy Director of Education, which condemned the school's behavior as a violation of the Right to Education Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)