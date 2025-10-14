Supreme Court Upholds Section 230, Blocking Lawsuit Against Grindr

The Supreme Court of the United States has declined an opportunity to reevaluate the extensive legal immunity granted to technology companies regarding the content hosted on their platforms. On Tuesday, the justices turned away a high-profile appeal in a lawsuit filed against Grindr, refusing to hear the case of a male plaintiff who was sexually assaulted at 15 by adult men he met through the gay dating app.

The plaintiff, identified as "John Doe," previously faced dismissal of his lawsuit by a lower court. His case sought financial compensation from Grindr, a company safeguarded by the federal law provision known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. This 1996 law allows online platforms to host user-generated content without being liable as the "publisher or speaker" of such content, protecting tech giants like TikTok and Meta from numerous lawsuits.

Doe's legal team argued that Section 230 serves as a "goldmine for amoral companies," enabling them to evade responsibility for unsafe products. Their court filings claimed Doe was raped by four adult men in 2019, despite Grindr's age requirements. As three men were prosecuted in Canada, the lawsuit accusing Grindr of negligence and seeking substantial damages was moved to federal court. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Section 230 protected Grindr from these claims, leading to Doe's appeal to the Supreme Court, which was ultimately dismissed.

