Hydroponic Ganja Seizure at Mangaluru Airport
Shankar Narayan Poddar was detained at Mangaluru International Airport after CISF personnel discovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage. The seizure, acting on a tip-off, involved CISF's Crime and Intelligence Wing. The Narcotics Control Bureau and Bajpe Police are conducting further legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A passenger was detained at Mangaluru International Airport for carrying illegal substances, airport officials disclosed.
Identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, an Indian national, he arrived from Mumbai on IndiGo flight 6E-841 on the evening of October 13.
Acting on intelligence, CISF personnel intercepted Poddar and discovered approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja in his luggage. The case has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau and Bajpe Police for further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
