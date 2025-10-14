Left Menu

Maharashtra Moves to Boost Local Governance with Strategic Appointments

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has proposed appointing members to District Councils and Panchayat Committees. This aims to enhance local governance during upcoming elections. CM Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Rural Development Department to take action, boosting opportunities for social activists to engage in rural development processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:31 IST
Maharashtra Moves to Boost Local Governance with Strategic Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's local governance framework is set to be strengthened with strategic appointments proposed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. In correspondence with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a call has been made for the appointment of five members to District Councils and another two to Panchayat Committees.

These changes are scheduled to coincide with the impending local body elections by year's end. Bawankule emphasized that the proposal will particularly benefit socially-oriented activists, granting them a platform to significantly influence rural development initiatives.

Following a positive response from CM Fadnavis, the Rural Development Department has been directed to initiate the proposed reforms, potentially reshaping participation dynamics in Maharashtra's rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

 India
4
Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025