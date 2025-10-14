Maharashtra Moves to Boost Local Governance with Strategic Appointments

Maharashtra's local governance framework is set to be strengthened with strategic appointments proposed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. In correspondence with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a call has been made for the appointment of five members to District Councils and another two to Panchayat Committees.

These changes are scheduled to coincide with the impending local body elections by year's end. Bawankule emphasized that the proposal will particularly benefit socially-oriented activists, granting them a platform to significantly influence rural development initiatives.

Following a positive response from CM Fadnavis, the Rural Development Department has been directed to initiate the proposed reforms, potentially reshaping participation dynamics in Maharashtra's rural governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)