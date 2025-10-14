DTNBWED and UPBOCWWB Sign MoU to Train and Certify 1 Lakh Construction Workers in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark step toward empowering India’s construction workforce, the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education & Development (DTNBWED), under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UPBOCWWB) to implement the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme for construction workers across the state.

The collaboration aims to enhance the employability, productivity, and social security of workers in the unorganized construction sector by recognizing and upgrading their existing skills through structured training and certification aligned with national standards.

Formal Signing Ceremony and Key Dignitaries

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior dignitaries from both the Central and State Governments. The agreement was formally signed by Colonel Neeraj Sharma, Director General, DTNBWED, and Ms. Pooja Yadav, IAS, Secretary, UPBOCWWB.

The event was graced by Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India; Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram M.K., IAS, Secretary, Labour & Employment Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Virjesh Upadhyay, Chairperson of the Governing Body, DTNBWED; and Shri Alok Mishra, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment. Senior officials from both institutions and representatives from partner organizations were also present.

During the ceremony, speakers commended the initiative as a model for cooperative federalism, demonstrating effective Government-to-Government (G2G) collaboration for workforce development and inclusive growth.

Scope and Scale of the RPL Programme

Under this partnership, DTNBWED will serve as the Project Implementation Agency for Phase 1 of the RPL training, targeting 1,00,000 registered construction workers across seven districts of Uttar Pradesh. In later phases, the programme will expand to cover 2,00,000 workers across the entire state, ensuring a wide outreach to the unorganized construction workforce.

The Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative is part of the Government’s vision to integrate informal sector workers into the formal skilling ecosystem. The structured 120-hour training module includes both theoretical and practical sessions, focusing on enhancing technical proficiency, workplace safety, and soft skills.

Each participant will undergo:

Orientation and skill gap identification

Hands-on practical sessions at construction sites or training camps

Assessment by certified NCVET assessors

Certification upon successful completion

Workers will also receive wage loss compensation, directly credited to their bank accounts, ensuring that participation does not result in any financial hardship. This approach provides both incentive and security, motivating workers to complete the training and upskilling process.

Digital Monitoring, Transparency, and Accountability

DTNBWED and UPBOCWWB have jointly established a live digital monitoring dashboard, enabling real-time tracking of progress, attendance, certification, and fund disbursement.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the system will incorporate:

Computer-based biometric attendance of all trainees and trainers

Integration with UPBOCWWB’s digital ecosystem for beneficiary verification

Geo-tagging and photo documentation of training activities

Periodic performance reviews and spot inspections by senior government officials

Training sessions will be delivered through accredited training partners and sector experts, with strict adherence to quality standards prescribed by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

DTNBWED will also focus on branding and digital outreach, ensuring awareness among workers, employers, and local stakeholders.

Empowering Construction Workers Through Skill Recognition

The construction sector, one of India’s largest employers, often relies on a workforce whose skills are acquired informally over years of experience but lack formal certification. The RPL initiative directly addresses this gap by providing official recognition of existing skills while equipping workers with additional competencies that enhance their job prospects and earning potential.

Through this MoU, the Government seeks to:

Bridge the skill gap in the construction industry

Increase productivity and workplace safety

Facilitate mobility of certified workers across projects and states

Strengthen social security through registration and welfare scheme integration

By aligning skill certification with national vocational standards, workers can qualify for better employment opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

DTNBWED’s Vision for Inclusive Workforce Development

Speaking at the event, Colonel Neeraj Sharma, DG, DTNBWED, stated that this collaboration represents a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to empower workers through education, training, and awareness. He emphasized that the Board, named after visionary thinker Dattopant Thengadi, continues to uphold his legacy by promoting dignity of labour, social justice, and economic empowerment.

DTNBWED’s initiatives have traditionally focused on workers’ education, cooperative movement, skill development, and leadership training. With this MoU, the Board is expanding its footprint into digital skilling and workforce formalization, in alignment with the Government’s “Skill India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-Reliant India) missions.

State and Central Partnership for Worker Welfare

Ms. Pooja Yadav, IAS, Secretary, UPBOCWWB, highlighted that the partnership will strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing efforts to improve the livelihoods and safety of construction workers, who form the backbone of the state’s rapidly growing infrastructure sector.

She stated that the collaboration would ensure greater convergence of welfare schemes, improved access to skill development, and increased registration under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act.

Ms. Vandana Gurnani, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, also underscored that such partnerships reflect the Ministry’s vision of integrated, digitally managed, and worker-centric governance. She commended DTNBWED’s proactive role in implementing large-scale training programmes and promoting continuous learning for workers in the informal sector.

A Milestone for Skill Development and Social Security

The DTNBWED–UPBOCWWB MoU represents a milestone in the national skilling movement, setting a benchmark for effective collaboration between Central and State Governments. It integrates workforce training with welfare, ensuring that every worker gains recognition, certification, and financial inclusion.

By institutionalizing Recognition of Prior Learning at the grassroots level, the project will empower construction workers with formal recognition of their skills, boost their confidence and employability, and contribute to a skilled, self-reliant India.

The partnership is expected to serve as a model framework for other states, promoting a standardized and transparent skilling ecosystem across India’s unorganized workforce.