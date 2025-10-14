New Caledonia Reform Discussions Set for Year's End
The French government plans to initiate discussions on institutional reform in New Caledonia by the end of the year. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the proposal aims for consultations with New Caledonians in spring 2026, signaling a move towards potential changes in the governance of the territory.
The French government has announced plans to hold discussions on an institutional reform for New Caledonia later this year. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu disclosed this to lawmakers, indicating a strategic move on territorial governance.
Lecornu emphasized the government's commitment to propose a discussion on the reform text before the year's end. The initiative is designed to engage New Caledonians in a consultative process regarding their governance structure.
According to Lecornu, the government targets spring 2026 to consult with the local population, marking a significant step in addressing the future of New Caledonia under the French administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Prime Minister Proposes Pension Reform Suspension
Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Unveiling Andhra Pradesh's Future
Japan Prepares for Parliament Session to Elect New Prime Minister
Prime Minister Modi Champions Group Farming at National Capital Event
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.