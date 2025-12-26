Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he planned to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss territory and security guarantees with him as they search for ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
"This meeting is specifically for the purpose of finalising everything as much as we can," Zelenskiy said.
