Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:45 IST
Ukraine's ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday ⁠that he planned to meet U.S. ​President Donald Trump on ‍Sunday to discuss territory and security guarantees ⁠with ‌him ⁠as they search for ‍ways to end ​Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This ⁠meeting is specifically for ⁠the purpose of finalising everything as ⁠much as we ⁠can," ‌Zelenskiy said.

