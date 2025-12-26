Zelenskiy says he will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss Ukraine territory, guarantees

Ukraine's ‌President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday ⁠that he planned to meet U.S. ​President Donald Trump on ‍Sunday to discuss territory and security guarantees ⁠with ‌him ⁠as they search for ‍ways to end ​Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This ⁠meeting is specifically for ⁠the purpose of finalising everything as ⁠much as we ⁠can," ‌Zelenskiy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)