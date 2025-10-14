Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

A collective of Kenyan non-governmental organizations has charged the government with exacerbating economic inequality and increasing the national debt. The allegations come amid Kenya's ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new financial assistance program.

While President William Ruto's government claims it has avoided a financial default, citizens lament high taxes, lowered incomes, and a failure to curb borrowing. The NGOs, speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings, argue that Kenya's fiscal challenges are rooted in governance failings, and their briefing was formally presented to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The civil society groups, under the umbrella name Okoa Uchumi, accuse the government of prioritizing political patronage over development goals, urging international financial institutions to demand better governance in their aid programs for Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)