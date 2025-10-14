Left Menu

Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

A coalition of Kenyan NGOs has accused the government of worsening economic inequality and increasing national debt. As Kenya negotiates a new IMF financial program, these organizations criticize the administration for high taxes, low incomes, and borrowing issues, urging for improved governance strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:56 IST
Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A collective of Kenyan non-governmental organizations has charged the government with exacerbating economic inequality and increasing the national debt. The allegations come amid Kenya's ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a new financial assistance program.

While President William Ruto's government claims it has avoided a financial default, citizens lament high taxes, lowered incomes, and a failure to curb borrowing. The NGOs, speaking on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings, argue that Kenya's fiscal challenges are rooted in governance failings, and their briefing was formally presented to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The civil society groups, under the umbrella name Okoa Uchumi, accuse the government of prioritizing political patronage over development goals, urging international financial institutions to demand better governance in their aid programs for Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

Trump's Trade Threats Loom Over Spain's Defense Spending

 Global
2
U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

U.S. Aid to Argentina Hinges on Political Success

 Global
3
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
4
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025