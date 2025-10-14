Left Menu

Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

A Pakistani court has ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Sohail Afridi by 4 pm on Wednesday. PTI sought the court's intervention amid uncertainty over Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation, leading to the election of Afridi despite opposition boycott.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has mandated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Sohail Afridi by 4 pm Wednesday, escalating the political tension in the region.

The ruling comes in response to an application from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which sought judicial intervention as uncertainty loomed over Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation from the chief ministerial post. PTI proceeded with Afridi's election, undeterred by an opposition boycott.

In court, the governor's delay was attributed to logistical challenges, with Kundi reportedly out of the city. Legal representatives clashed over procedural stipulations, yet the bench underscored constitutional amendments ensuring the swift transition of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

