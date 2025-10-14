Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Men in Gosainganj

In a tragic incident, two men died after their motorcycle collided with a calf in Gosainganj. The accident occurred on Maloili-Gosainganj Road. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Ahmad and his brother-in-law Mohammad Sohail, were declared dead upon reaching the health center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:49 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Men in Gosainganj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident on Tuesday in Gosainganj, as the vehicle collided with a calf, local police confirmed.

The accident happened at approximately 3 pm on Maloili-Gosainganj Road. Upon receiving an emergency call, police arrived at the scene to find one man dead and another critically injured, who later succumbed to his injuries at the community health centre.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Ahmad and his brother-in-law, Mohammad Sohail. Both were pronounced dead and their families have been notified. A post-mortem examination is underway. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise following the collision, sparking rumors of an explosion on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tensions

Efforts Underway to Restore Power to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Tension...

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
3
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
4
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025