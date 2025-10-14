Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Men in Gosainganj

Two men lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident on Tuesday in Gosainganj, as the vehicle collided with a calf, local police confirmed.

The accident happened at approximately 3 pm on Maloili-Gosainganj Road. Upon receiving an emergency call, police arrived at the scene to find one man dead and another critically injured, who later succumbed to his injuries at the community health centre.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Ahmad and his brother-in-law, Mohammad Sohail. Both were pronounced dead and their families have been notified. A post-mortem examination is underway. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise following the collision, sparking rumors of an explosion on social media.

