Left Menu

Outrage in Odisha: Protest Over Tragic Incident Highlights Public Anger

In Odisha's Chandbali block, protests erupted following the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. Opposition parties demanded higher compensation for the victim's family and criticised the state's law enforcement response. A six-hour bandh disrupted normal life, blocking key roads and shutting down businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:29 IST
Outrage in Odisha: Protest Over Tragic Incident Highlights Public Anger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant incident that stirred public outrage, normal life in Odisha's Chandbali block was disrupted due to a six-hour bandh. The bandh was called by opposition parties, BJD and Congress, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. Demonstrators took to the streets, blocking key roads by burning tyres, which led to major disruptions in vehicular traffic across Chandbali and its surrounding areas. Heavy police deployment ensured that no untoward incidents were reported.

The bandh saw participation from local residents and party workers, as well as Left activists. Outraged by the incident, the agitators turned down the Rs 10 lakh financial aid announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the victim's family, demanding instead Rs 50 lakh as compensation. The public's fury was palpable, as markets and commercial establishments remained largely shuttered during the strike, highlighted local BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray.

The situation also sparked a political storm, with opposition parties criticising the state government's management of law and order. The body of the young victim, a class 3 student, was found earlier in the week, leading to an arrest. However, community anger escalated, resulting in the demolition of the accused's house by a mob. Political tension further intensified as BJD and Congress called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighting the issue's impact on governance.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025