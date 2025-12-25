Outrage in Odisha: Protest Over Tragic Incident Highlights Public Anger

In a significant incident that stirred public outrage, normal life in Odisha's Chandbali block was disrupted due to a six-hour bandh. The bandh was called by opposition parties, BJD and Congress, protesting the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. Demonstrators took to the streets, blocking key roads by burning tyres, which led to major disruptions in vehicular traffic across Chandbali and its surrounding areas. Heavy police deployment ensured that no untoward incidents were reported.

The bandh saw participation from local residents and party workers, as well as Left activists. Outraged by the incident, the agitators turned down the Rs 10 lakh financial aid announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the victim's family, demanding instead Rs 50 lakh as compensation. The public's fury was palpable, as markets and commercial establishments remained largely shuttered during the strike, highlighted local BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray.

The situation also sparked a political storm, with opposition parties criticising the state government's management of law and order. The body of the young victim, a class 3 student, was found earlier in the week, leading to an arrest. However, community anger escalated, resulting in the demolition of the accused's house by a mob. Political tension further intensified as BJD and Congress called for the resignation of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighting the issue's impact on governance.