Congress Alleges Dalit Rights Under Siege by Manusmriti-Inspired Power

In a strong statement, the Congress party has accused the ruling government of undermining Dalit rights, asserting that an ideology influenced by Manusmriti is harming these communities.

Marking the anniversary of B R Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism, the party highlighted the increasing challenges faced by Dalits, citing alleged bias by authorities meant to safeguard constitutional values.

Several recent incidents involving violence and discrimination against Dalits were outlined as evidence of this troubling trend, with questions raised about government accountability and response.

