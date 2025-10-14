Delhi High Court's Pivotal Day: Celebrity Cases and Legal Challenges

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made headlines with several high-profile cases. Actor Rajpal Yadav was granted permission to travel to Dubai amid ongoing legal troubles concerning a cheque-bounce case.

In another significant ruling, the court cautioned the Enforcement Directorate, giving them a final chance to argue against the bail for former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a high-profile money laundering case linked to the excise policy of 2021-22. This came after delays sparked objections from Kejriwal's counsel.

Further, the court confirmed its authority to hear a petition under Article 226 concerning the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal's decision on a case brought by PFI. In a separate matter, Karisma Kapoor's children challenged the authenticity of their late father's will, citing unusual language use within the document.