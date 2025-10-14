Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Pivotal Day: Celebrity Cases and Legal Challenges

The Delhi High Court's recent decisions included actor Rajpal Yadav being allowed to travel, a last chance for the Enforcement Directorate to contest Arvind Kejriwal's bail, jurisdiction affirmed in a PFI plea, and a will dispute involving Karisma Kapoor's children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:10 IST
Delhi High Court's Pivotal Day: Celebrity Cases and Legal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday made headlines with several high-profile cases. Actor Rajpal Yadav was granted permission to travel to Dubai amid ongoing legal troubles concerning a cheque-bounce case.

In another significant ruling, the court cautioned the Enforcement Directorate, giving them a final chance to argue against the bail for former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a high-profile money laundering case linked to the excise policy of 2021-22. This came after delays sparked objections from Kejriwal's counsel.

Further, the court confirmed its authority to hear a petition under Article 226 concerning the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal's decision on a case brought by PFI. In a separate matter, Karisma Kapoor's children challenged the authenticity of their late father's will, citing unusual language use within the document.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
2
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
3
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
4
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025