Rajasthan High Court Halts GM Food Progress Pending Regulations
The Rajasthan High Court has halted the approval of genetically modified (GM) food sales and imports in India until regulations are established. Recognizing the critical impact of GM foods on public health, the court has directed FSSAI and the Centre to frame necessary regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 within six months.
The Rajasthan High Court has issued a directive stopping the FSSAI and Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee from permitting the sale, manufacturing, and importation of genetically modified (GM) foods in India.
Emphasizing the crucial impact on public health, the court has ordered the framing of regulations under Section 22 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 to be completed within six months. The judicial intervention comes after the court acknowledged that regulatory standards for GM foods are absent.
The court's directive follows a PIL raising concerns about unauthorized GM food practices, with the Centre admitting the lack of regulations. The court has called for strict adherence to its order prohibiting imports until new guidelines are established.
