Left Menu

Violent Attack Leaves Security Guard Injured

A security guard named Sandeep Kumar was attacked by a group and shot in Jalandhar. Preliminary investigations suggest personal enmity as the motive. One suspect has been identified, but all assailants remain at large, with police actively searching for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:45 IST
Violent Attack Leaves Security Guard Injured
Security guard
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a security guard named Sandeep Kumar was brutally attacked and shot by a group of around half a dozen people in Jalandhar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan stated that preliminary investigations indicate a personal enmity as the possible motive behind the attack.

One suspect, identified as Sukha from Talhan village, is among the group still at large. A police manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India
2
Ernesto Alvarez Takes Charge as Peru's New Prime Minister

Ernesto Alvarez Takes Charge as Peru's New Prime Minister

 Global
3
Barbs Fly Over Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth Celebration

Barbs Fly Over Rekha Gupta's Karwa Chauth Celebration

 India
4
Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

Market Juggle: Stocks, Oil, and Gold React to Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025