Violent Attack Leaves Security Guard Injured

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a security guard named Sandeep Kumar was brutally attacked and shot by a group of around half a dozen people in Jalandhar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan stated that preliminary investigations indicate a personal enmity as the possible motive behind the attack.

One suspect, identified as Sukha from Talhan village, is among the group still at large. A police manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)