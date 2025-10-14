Violent Attack Leaves Security Guard Injured
A security guard named Sandeep Kumar was attacked by a group and shot in Jalandhar. Preliminary investigations suggest personal enmity as the motive. One suspect has been identified, but all assailants remain at large, with police actively searching for them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident on Tuesday, a security guard named Sandeep Kumar was brutally attacked and shot by a group of around half a dozen people in Jalandhar.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan stated that preliminary investigations indicate a personal enmity as the possible motive behind the attack.
One suspect, identified as Sukha from Talhan village, is among the group still at large. A police manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the assailants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security guard
- attack
- Jalandhar
- violence
- personal enmity
- police
- manhunt
- crime
- assailants
- Sukha
Advertisement