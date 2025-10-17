Kerala Governor Inaugurates 214th SPARSH Outreach for Defence Pensioners

In a remarkable demonstration of the Government of India's commitment to serving its retired armed forces personnel, the 214th SPARSH Outreach Programme of the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) was held on 16th October 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The event was organized by the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Chennai, under the guidance of the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), New Delhi.

The event was inaugurated by Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Kerala, in the presence of senior dignitaries, defence officials, and over 1,100 defence pensioners and family pensioners from Thiruvananthapuram and nearby districts.

Celebrating Service and Addressing Grievances

The SPARSH Outreach Programme serves as a platform for resolving grievances related to defence pensions under the System for Pension Administration (Raksha), popularly known as SPARSH. During the ceremony, cheques amounting to ₹40 lakh were distributed to five defence pensioners and family pensioners whose long-standing pension issues were successfully redressed through the SPARSH system.

The Governor also honoured six Veer Naris—the widows of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty. In a heartfelt gesture, he referred to them as "Veer Mathas", recognising not only the sacrifices made by their late husbands but also the resilience and courage shown by the women themselves.

Governor Lauds Defence Accounts Department’s Commitment

In his keynote address, Governor Arlekar praised the Defence Accounts Department for its proactive approach in reaching out to veterans and pensioners through such outreach initiatives. He particularly appreciated the establishment of SPARSH Service Centres in 12 out of Kerala’s 14 districts, and urged officials to complete statewide coverage by opening centres in Idukki and Malappuram.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the CDA Chennai for deploying 30 help desks across Kerala, in collaboration with:

CGDA Headquarters

Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj

Eight military Record Offices

Four leading banks

Other supporting agencies

These help desks have become critical lifelines for defence pensioners, enabling them to address documentation issues, track pension status, and seek timely resolution to any SPARSH-related difficulties.

CGDA Highlights National Progress and OROP Arrears Disbursement

The event was further graced by Shri Raj Kumar Arora, Controller General of Defence Accounts, who elaborated on the larger national vision behind SPARSH. He noted that the system is designed to simplify pension administration, ensure transparency, and bring services directly to the doorsteps of ex-servicemen and their families.

He proudly highlighted that, under the CGDA’s leadership, the Defence Accounts Department had successfully disbursed OROP-3 arrears to over 20 lakh defence pensioners and family pensioners. A total disbursement of more than ₹1,200 crore was completed within just 15 days—a feat made possible by digitisation and real-time monitoring under SPARSH.

Empowering Pensioners Through Technology and Outreach

SPARSH, a flagship digital initiative of the Ministry of Defence, aims to centralise and digitise pension processing and payments for defence personnel. It replaces the decades-old decentralised pension disbursement model, thereby eliminating intermediaries, improving grievance redressal, and increasing transparency in pension calculations and arrears.

Since its rollout, SPARSH has been instrumental in:

Providing direct credit of pensions to beneficiaries

Enabling real-time pension management

Facilitating online grievance redressal

Allowing changes in bank, nomination, and personal details

Offering multilingual support through toll-free numbers and in-person centres

The SPARSH Outreach Programmes, like the one held in Thiruvananthapuram, play a vital role in bridging the digital divide and providing face-to-face assistance to aged veterans and their families who may not be technologically adept.

A Human-Centric Approach to Defence Welfare

The outreach event not only addressed technical and policy matters but also created an emotional space of gratitude and recognition for the defence community. Honouring Veer Naris and addressing long-pending grievances reflect a human-centric approach to public administration—where empathy, efficiency, and technology intersect to serve those who have served the nation.

Both CGDA Raj Kumar Arora and CDA Chennai T. Jayaseelan reiterated their department’s commitment to further improving service quality and ensuring that no pensioner is left behind in the transition to the SPARSH platform.

As the Government of India continues to implement digital governance in defence welfare, programmes like these reaffirm the Defence Accounts Department’s role not just as accountants, but as custodians of veteran dignity and well-being.