100th Network Planning Group Meet Clears Key Infra Projects Under GatiShakti

The 100th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG), held under the aegis of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP), marked a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure planning journey. The meeting, chaired by Shri Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Logistics, DPIIT, focused on evaluating high-impact infrastructure proposals across multiple sectors—roads, highways, railways, and urban transport—with a common aim to strengthen multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Five major projects were assessed for their alignment with GatiShakti principles of integrated infrastructure, last-mile connectivity, and a Whole-of-Government approach. The approved projects are expected to significantly enhance India's freight and passenger movement capabilities, reduce travel time, improve safety, and deliver widespread socio-economic benefits.

RAILWAYS PROJECTS: Decongesting Strategic Corridors

1. Quadrupling of Railway Line: Hosapete to Ballari (Karnataka)

The Ministry of Railways proposed a 65 km quadrupling of the railway line between Hosapete and Ballari in Karnataka—one of India’s most industrialized and mineral-rich corridors. The existing double line is nearing saturation due to high-volume freight movement, particularly of:

Iron ore (for steel plants in Toranagallu and Ballari)

Coal (for thermal power and industrial use)

Steel and cement (to domestic and export markets)

The project aims to ease congestion, increase freight capacity, and improve reliability, supporting rapid economic expansion in the region. Once operational, it will facilitate more efficient logistics and enhance the region’s competitiveness as a key industrial hub.

2. Doubling of Gondia–Jabalpur Line (Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh)

A 230.5 km line doubling has been proposed along the Gondia–Jabalpur section, which spans five districts: Gondia (Maharashtra), and Balaghat, Mandla, Seoni, and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

The corridor serves as a key artery for:

Agriculture

Mining and industrial transport

Coal and steel movement

The project will reduce congestion on the existing single-line, increase operational efficiency, and improve passenger and freight throughput. Its strategic location ensures stronger integration between Central and Eastern India, promoting regional development.

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE: Unlocking Regional and Urban Growth

3. Widening of NH-921: Mahwa to Mandawar (Rajasthan)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) proposed the widening and upgradation of the 50.25 km Mahwa–Mandawar section of National Highway 921 in Rajasthan. This 4-lane highway has seen a steep rise in traffic and now functions as a key transit corridor between:

Rajasthan

Delhi NCR

Haryana

Upgrading this highway will enhance cross-border connectivity, reduce logistics costs, and stimulate trade and economic activity in adjoining regions. The project also offers employment generation and improved access to education, healthcare, and markets, reinforcing inclusive growth.

4. Six-Lane Elevated Corridor: Anisabad–Deedarganj (Bihar)

This project involves the development of a 13.37 km six-lane elevated road with an additional six lanes at grade and service roads, connecting Anisabad to Deedarganj within Patna, Bihar’s capital.

Key features include:

4 Light Vehicular Underpasses (LVUPs) for seamless local traffic

91 redesigned intersections for better traffic management

8 grade separators to improve safety and efficiency

The corridor will decongest the urban network, facilitate faster and safer mobility, and support regional trade corridors linking Bihar with neighbouring states. The service road network will further improve local access and road safety.

URBAN TRANSIT: Metro Expansion in Jaipur

5. Jaipur Metro Phase 2: Prahladpura to Todi Mod (Rajasthan)

Under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), a major proposal was evaluated for Jaipur Metro Phase 2, a 42.8 km North–South corridor with 36 stations (34 elevated and 2 underground). The route will connect key zones including:

Haldi Ghati Gate

Sitapura Industrial Area

SMS Hospital

Vidhyadhar Nagar

Strategically aligned along Tonk Road, the line integrates with the existing East–West metro line and Jaipur Junction railway station, offering enhanced multimodal access. It also extends connectivity to satellite towns like Chaksu and Chomu, thereby reducing road traffic, pollution, and travel time.

The project aligns with Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) as outlined in Jaipur’s Master Development Plan and will encourage high-density, mixed-use development around metro stations, boosting urban sustainability.

MULTIMODAL INTEGRATION & GATISHAKTI FRAMEWORK

All five projects were evaluated for conformity with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, which aims to break inter-ministerial silos and foster holistic infrastructure development. The focus remains on:

Multimodal connectivity

Improved logistics efficiency

Last-mile integration

Minimizing socio-economic gaps

The meeting underlines India’s shift toward a synchronized, forward-looking infrastructure strategy to power its $5 trillion economy vision, reduce logistics costs, and promote seamless movement of goods and people.