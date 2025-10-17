North East Emerges as Growth Engine with Historic Gains: Scindia Highlights One-Year Achievements

In a comprehensive media briefing held in New Delhi, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, outlined the transformational achievements of the Ministry of DoNER, the Department of Posts (DoP), and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over a one-year period (August 2024 – September 2025).

The event was also attended by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and DoNER, and Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER.

North East: From Frontier to Front-Runner

Addressing the press, Shri Scindia lauded the North East as a symbol of “New India”—confident, connected, and future-ready. He stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the region has transitioned from being geographically distant to developmentally central, built on the three pillars of Reform, Reach, and Results.

“The Northeast today represents India’s new spirit—empowered, dynamic, and leading the charge,” said Shri Scindia.

Record Economic Growth and Unprecedented Investments

Highlighting the region's robust economic trajectory, Shri Scindia revealed that the North East's decadal GDP growth has exceeded the national average. With 70% of its population below the age of 28, the region is poised to become a youth-driven growth engine for India.

Key fiscal achievements include:

₹3,447.71 crore expenditure in FY 2024–25 —a 74.4% increase from the previous year and over 200% growth in three years.

91% operationalization rate for completed projects.

97% inspection coverage , enabled by the Poorvottar Vikas Setu digital monitoring platform.

Institutional reforms such as four-installment fund disbursement, weekly reviews, and direct digital tracking.

Governance Reforms and Regional Cooperation

To ensure focused, sector-led development, the Ministry launched Chief Minister-led Sectoral High-Level Task Forces in eight critical areas:

Tourism Investment Handicrafts Agriculture Infrastructure Sports Economic Corridors Protein Self-reliance

This model promotes inter-state collaboration, harmonised policy-making, and holistic regional development.

Additionally, an Inter-Ministerial Facilitation Mechanism has fast-tracked approvals for critical infrastructure projects like:

Shillong Airport Expansion

NH-10 Realignment in Sikkim

Kailashahar Airport Development in Tripura

Investment Inflow and Economic Integration

The year marked a watershed moment for investments in the region:

₹4.48 lakh crore in commitments secured at the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Participation from 8 Chief Ministers, 8 Union Ministers, 100+ diplomats, and over 100 PSUs.

Other key events included:

Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav (Dec 2024) , inaugurated by the PM, yielded ₹2,326 crore in investment leads while celebrating cultural heritage.

North East Bankers’ Conclave (Agartala, Dec 2024) led to: Plans for 51 new bank branches Expanded ATM networks Improved credit access for MSMEs



Through NEDFi, over 5,300 MSMEs were supported with ₹766 crore mobilized for startups, catalyzing entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

Tourism and Global Branding of Northeast

A central component of the Ministry’s efforts was the rollout of a Brand Northeast Strategy to position the region as a global tourism and culture hub.

Unique state-wise branding initiatives include:

Muga Silk (Assam)

Lakadong Turmeric (Meghalaya)

Polo Tourism (Manipur)

Organic Farming (Sikkim)

Queen Pineapple (Tripura)

Eight iconic destinations—Kaziranga, Sohra, Ziro, Thenzawl, Matabari, Kisama, Namchi, and Moirang—are being developed under Public-Private Partnerships to world-class standards.

Notably:

Rural incomes have risen by 45% through eco-tourism and homestay models.

Airport connectivity doubled from 9 airports in 2014 to 17 by 2025 , including 4 in Arunachal Pradesh.

By 2029 , all NE states will be rail-connected .

Projects like the Kaladan Multimodal Transit and the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway will position the NE as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

Agri-Industry and Entrepreneurship: Building Rural Resilience

In a push to diversify and modernize the rural economy, MDoNER spearheaded initiatives such as:

68,000+ hectares under oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils .

Establishment of 47 nurseries and 5 seed gardens to ensure supply chains.

In niche sectors:

Agarwood export quota was increased sixfold.

An export facilitation portal launched in collaboration with DGFT .

GI registration underway to enhance branding and global market access.

In the bamboo sector:

22 projects worth ₹126.7 crore were rolled out.

Over 2,500 artisans trained .

A market linkage with Amazon enabled craftspeople to access global markets.

These initiatives are creating thousands of rural jobs, promoting sustainable livelihoods, and integrating traditional crafts with e-commerce and digital retail platforms.

Telecom, Postal, and Digital Empowerment

While the primary focus was on infrastructure and investment, the Ministries of Telecommunications and Posts also reported parallel advances in digital connectivity, postal banking, and rural service delivery, further strengthening the foundation for a digitally inclusive Northeast.

Northeast Leads India’s Future-Forward Agenda

Shri Scindia concluded by reiterating the Government’s long-term vision for the North East:

“The Northeast is no longer India’s last frontier—it is the first frontier of opportunity, development, and connectivity. It is the embodiment of a New India that is aspirational, entrepreneurial, and globally connected.”

With a blend of cultural pride, youthful energy, economic growth, and strategic planning, the North East is now poised to become a vital driver of India’s 2047 development goals, marking a new chapter in the country’s federal and regional governance model.