uMzinyathi District Water Summit Charts Path Toward Sustainable Water Security

The uMzinyathi District Water Summit concluded on Friday with renewed optimism and a unified commitment to resolving the region’s pressing water challenges. Over the course of two days, government leaders, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, and private sector representatives gathered at the Battlefield Country Lodge in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, to develop a roadmap for water sustainability, equitable access, and improved governance in the district.

A Call for Unity and Action

Delivering the closing remarks, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa praised the collective spirit and dedication displayed throughout the summit.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all stakeholders, including government departments, municipalities, civil society, and the private sector, for your active participation and commitment to securing our district’s water future,” Hlabisa said.

The summit’s theme, “Securing Umzinyathi District’s Water Future through Good Governance, Sustainable and Resilient Water Infrastructure,” set the tone for constructive dialogue and actionable resolutions. Hlabisa stressed that collaboration among all sectors of society was essential for ensuring that every household in the district enjoys reliable access to clean water.

Traditional Leadership at the Centre

A key highlight of the summit was the recognition of the Amakhosi (traditional leaders) as pivotal partners in advancing water governance. Hlabisa underscored their ancestral ties to land and natural resources, emphasizing their unique role in fostering accountability and environmental stewardship.

“Your wisdom and leadership remind us that water is not merely a resource—it is our heritage,” he said.

He further called for the strengthening of partnerships between municipalities and traditional authorities to ensure that development initiatives align with community needs and cultural values.

Addressing Service Delivery and Infrastructure Challenges

The discussions were anchored on the need to revitalize ageing infrastructure and ensure equitable water distribution across all 61 wards in uMzinyathi. Delegates reaffirmed that good governance remains the foundation of sustainable service delivery.

Among the resolutions adopted were:

Conducting skills audits across local water management entities.

Implementing capacity-building and training programmes for technical personnel.

Developing succession plans to safeguard institutional memory.

Finalising and adopting the District Water Master Plan.

Hlabisa confirmed that the plan would prioritize both short-term interventions—including rainwater harvesting, borehole rehabilitation, and emergency supply projects—and long-term infrastructure development, such as dam maintenance and pipeline extensions.

Combating Water Loss and Illegal Connections

Delegates raised serious concerns about illegal water connections, leakages, and inefficient water use. Hlabisa announced firm measures to tackle these issues.

“We will enforce existing bylaws, establish ward-based water committees, and roll out awareness campaigns to promote responsible water use,” he stated.

The introduction of community monitoring mechanisms and smart metering systems was also discussed to help curb wastage and improve efficiency.

Strengthening Financial Sustainability

Financial discipline and sustainability were identified as vital to ensuring ongoing service delivery. Hlabisa outlined strategies to improve revenue collection, recover outstanding debts, and encourage a culture of payment among residents.

“Community engagement is key to reinforcing the principle that paying for services sustains the system. Without financial stability, our infrastructure will crumble,” he cautioned.

Roads, Access, and Governance Integration

The Minister also highlighted the intersection between infrastructure, road maintenance, and governance. Poor road conditions, particularly in rural areas, were identified as major obstacles to effective water delivery. Hlabisa promised that road repairs and pothole maintenance would be prioritised in partnership with local municipalities.

“This is not only a gesture of respect for traditional leadership but a practical measure to ensure safe access for communities and service vehicles alike,” he said.

From Resolutions to Implementation

As the summit drew to a close, Hlabisa issued a rallying call for decisive implementation.

“These resolutions are not mere words; they are commitments that demand urgency, collaboration, and accountability. The success of this summit will be measured not by the quality of our discussions, but by the speed and integrity of our implementation.”

He added that a district monitoring task team will be established to oversee the execution of the resolutions, ensure transparency, and track progress against set timelines.

A Shared Vision for a Water-Secure Future

The uMzinyathi District Water Summit marked a critical milestone in aligning national, provincial, and local government priorities with community aspirations. By combining technical expertise, indigenous knowledge, and collaborative governance, the district aims to secure its water future and build a more resilient infrastructure network.

As delegates departed, the message was clear: water is both a right and a responsibility—and ensuring its sustainable use will require not just planning, but steadfast action from every stakeholder.