Notorious criminal booked under PSA, detained in Jammu: J-K Police

Police on Friday detained man allegedly involved in criminal activities, including cattle theft and drug-related offences under the NDPS Act, under the the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, officials said.

Shamma, a resident of Marh tehsil, was apprehended from the Kanachak area in Jammu district after being booked under the PSA, they said.

Police described him as a notorious criminal and said several FIRs have been registered against him in different police stations.

Police said four PSA warrants have been executed against cattle smugglers and one against a drug smuggler this year.

This is the fifth PSA warrant executed in the rural zone this year, officials added.

