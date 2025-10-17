MP college 'peeping' video case: ABVP slams NSUI, principal for tarnishing its image

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday alleged a college principal and the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) were tarnishing its image in connection with a video of some persons allegedly trying to peep into a women's changing room.

The alleged incident took place during the youth festival held at Government College in Bhanpura in Mandsaur district on October 14.

Some ABVP workers, who went to a room where a fan was on, were accused of peeping in to observe women changing, a charge denied by the group.

The ABVP claimed a police probe into the incident found there were no incriminating videos or photographs in the mobile phones of the three students booked in the case, but despite this the college principal and NSUI have been running a smear campaign.

The college principal, prejudiced by previous protests against her by ABVP in student interests, is unethically orchestrating a well-planned propaganda, the group alleged in a statement.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had immediately relieved two persons of their responsibilities until they were acquitted, it added.

ABVP's National Secretary Shalini Verma said the NSUI is trying to gain political mileage by spreading confusion and distorting facts.

''The ABVP had protested against the principal for the welfare of students due to irregularities in the college. Angered and prejudiced by this, the principal of the college is spreading unethical and untrue propaganda regarding the incident,'' she claimed.

Meanwhile, Bhanpura Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said all three accused in the matter were granted bail by the court on Friday, while a fourth accused is absconding.

The Bhanpura police station in-charge had earlier said the students who were trying to peep inside the room were unable to make any videos or take images.

