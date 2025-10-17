BUSINESS BRIEFS

Left Menu

17-10-2025
WOL3D on Friday inaugurated a 3D printing 'farm' in the financial capital, built at an investment of Rs 2 crore.

Christened as 'Brahma', the facility is the largest such in the country with over 200 3D printers installed, as per an official statement.

* * * * Icra completes acquisition of Fintellix India Domestic credit rating agency Icra on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of regulatory technology and risk solutions firm Fintellix India.

The Bengaluru-based target specialises in risk, supervisory, and data analytics solutions, and the rating agency is attempting to expand its risk technology portfolio through the deal, as per an official statement.

* * * * 'Tiger 21', a global ultrahigh net worth individuals-focused community, on Friday announced that it has expanded into the country.

It has launched two groups in the country, with one each in the financial capital Mumbai and Bengaluru, which houses a large part of the country's technology industry, as per an official statement.

